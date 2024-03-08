New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for 'recognising Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day after she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

"It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our country and its people, both of whom have taught me so much about life and have given my family and me far more than we could ever imagine. I also thank our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, for recognizing 'nari shakti' on this International Women's Day," Murty said in a statement on Friday.

"I shall strive to live up to what my elders taught me when I was growing up, that the purpose of this life and body is to serve others," she said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and termed the announcement on International Women's Day a "powerful testament" to India's "Nari Shakti."

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy and education, have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi posted on X on Friday.

The well-known author, Sudha Murty, has contributed to English and Kannada literature and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contribution to the field of social work. In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri.

Murty is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murty and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (ANI)

