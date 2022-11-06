Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): Following the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, the accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day, said the Amritsar City Police Commissioner on Sunday.

"Accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day of the incident. He committed a hate crime after getting radicalised on social media, though it isn't the entire part and needs further technical probe," said Amritsar CP Arun Pal Singh.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja accused the Aam Aadmi Party of disrupting law and order in the state.

"Since the formation of the AAP government in the state, the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. The series of murders in broad daylight continues continuously, due to which the opposition is raising questions to the state government," said Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja.

He further questioned the state government about law and order and said, "If Sudhir Suri can be murdered in the presence of the police, how are the people in the state safe?"

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police also registered a case against the person who distributed laddus after the murder of Sudhir Suri.

Ludhiana Police registered a case in connection with the viral video of a man distributing laddoos to people after the murder of a Hindu leader in Amritsar.

"A case has been registered under section 295A at Salem Tabri police station and investigation is on in the matter," said Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma.

Earlier on November 4 after the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the AAP government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state.

Badal said that "there is no such thing as a government in Punjab" while attacking the AAP government.

"Shiromani Akali Dal has always stood for peace and communal harmony and that remained the top priority of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal-led govts since 1997. Today's incident in Amritsar is yet another reminder that there is no such thing as a government in Punjab," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar on November 4.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons. (ANI)

