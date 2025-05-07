Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Syed Naseruddin Chishty, on Wednesday praised the Union government and armed forces for Operation Sindoor, emphasising that the strike has avenged the women who lost their "Sindoor" during the April 22 terror attack.

Chishty described the operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a powerful response that reflects India's resolve to uproot terrorism.

"Today, India has shown its strength. I salute all the military personnel and also thank the government... I thank the PM, as he understands the feelings of the country's people, and he gave a befitting reply to Pakistan," Chishty said.

"We will uproot terrorism. Sindoor has a special place in our culture, as married women apply it, but in Pahalgam, many of them have lost it, and today, we have avenged that by Operation Sindoor," emphasising the cultural significance of the operation's name.

The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, including tourists, was attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, prompting widespread outrage. Operation Sindoor, launched early Wednesday, targeted nine terror camps, including four in Pakistan and five in PoK, using precision munitions to avoid civilian casualties and military installations, as confirmed by the Indian Armed Forces.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am, have been hailed as a measured yet firm response, with leaders across the political spectrum and citizens expressing pride in the armed forces.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in the coordinated operation, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

