New Delhi, May 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour to Europe has been called off in view of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Wednesday.

Modi was scheduled to travel to Croatia, Norway and The Netherlands from May 13 to 17. The prime minister was scheduled to visit Norway to attend the Nordic Summit. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Picked Evocative Term To Name India’s Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

The visit has been called off, the sources said. The respective countries have been informed about the decision, they said.