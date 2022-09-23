Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya told the Assembly on Friday that the state government is committed to the uplift of the tribal communities and the suggestions given by the members for the development of the tribals in the new mining policy will be implemented.

In response to a question asked during the Question Hour, the state mining minister said from 2019 to August 2022, a total of 121 mining leases were issued by the department, of which 27 were allotted to tribals. He said reservation is given to the locals in the auction leases in the notified area for the tribals in the state.

Bhaya said under these rules, there are instructions to give priority to tribals in registered societies and that allotment is given through open auctions if more than one application is received.

Earlier, in a written reply to the question asked by Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Ramprasad, the minister said 121 leases were issued by the government for mining work in the notified scheduled areas in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (till August 2022).

He laid the year-wise details on the table of the House.

