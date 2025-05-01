New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Former Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, on Thursday assumed charge as Member of the Union Public Service Commission.

Sujata Chaturvedi, Former Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, Union Public Service Commission today. The Oath was administered by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd.), seniormost Member of the Commission, UPSC said.

Sujata Chaturvedi did her Graduation in English and post-graduation in History from Nagpur University. She also has an M Phil in Public Administration and a Diploma in the Russian Language.

Chaturvedi belongs to the 1989 batch of the Indian Administrative Service and was allotted Bihar Cadre. She has vast administrative experience of more than three decades in the cadre, as well as in the Government of India. In the state, she served as Principal Secretary, D/o Finance, Commercial Tax Commissioner, Secretary, D/o Finance, Vice Chairman, D/o Urban Development.

At the Centre, she held the post of Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, Additional Secretary, DOPT and Regional Deputy Director General in Unique Identification Authority of India.

Chaturvedi, during her tenure as the Secretary, Dept of Sports, contributed significantly to many initiatives for the overall development of sports in the country. To name a few, some of her initiatives are hosting the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, implementation of a National Sports Repository System, country-wide mapping of standard sports facilities and the enactment of the Anti-Doping bill to strengthen the nation's fight against doping.

Chaturvedi hails from the state of Maharashtra. She is conversant in Hindi, English, Urdu, Russian and Marathi. (ANI)

