Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday expressed confidence in the Indian government's ability to deal with Pakistan and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Majumdar's comments come amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Majumdar credited PM Modi's leadership for transforming India, particularly in its response to Pakistan.

Also Read | 'It Was Not a Drill but Real Fight': Actress Aishwarya Raj Recounts Her Firsthand Experience of Witnessing Pakistan Drone Attack in Jaisalmer.

He praised the Indian armed forces for giving a "befitting reply" to Pakistan and expressed confidence that they will continue to do so in the future.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been transformed. The way all the armed forces are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, they will give more befitting replies in the future," he said.

Also Read | Will Miss World 2025 Get Cancelled? Bajrang Dal Opposes 72nd Edition of Miss World Pageant Amid India Pakistan War-Like Situation.

Majumdar highlighted India's actions against terror hotspots and suggested that Pakistan's targeting of residential areas and army establishments in India will be met with further strong responses.

"We attacked the terror hotspots. After that, the way Pakistan targeted residential areas and the army establishment in India, it will get more befitting replies from India," Majumdar said.

He urged people to have faith in PM Modi's leadership, implying that the government can handle security challenges, adding, "I will say, have faith in PM Modi."

On Thursday, Sukanta Majumdar condemned Pakistan's attacks and called them a provocation.

Majumdar emphasised that India had previously responded to such attacks without harming civilians or Army posts and vowed to continue defending against any further aggression, further adding that India will respond to every attack.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Such attacks by Pakistan are a kind of provocation. India had attacked militant hideouts in response to the Pahalgam incident, but neither civilians nor Army posts were attacked. Pakistan tried to attack military installations at several places in India yesterday, which was neutralised by our air defence system. The confrontation is still going on. India will respond to every attack."

Meanwhile, a comprehensive civil defence mock was conducted at Desun Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her firm support for India's fight against terrorism, affirming that the state stands in solidarity with the national effort to confront threats in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)