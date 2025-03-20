Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, who remain firm on various demands including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops.

Demanding their release, Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of ignoring demands made by the farmers despite promising MSP on crops.

"The Bhagwant Mann government, which promised to give MSP to the farmers of Punjab in five minutes, is not even ready to listen to the legitimate demands of the farmers today. I strongly condemn the forcible abduction of farmer leaders and farmers," Badal, who is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, posted on his Facebook page.

"The Punjab government should immediately release the arrested farmers and accept their demands," he added.

Indian Olympic medallist wrestler and Working President of Kisan Congress, Bajrang Punia slammed the government after several farmers were arrested during the protest at the Shambhu Border in Punjab.

He said, "The government was just pretending to talk to farmers. Arresting them after discussions shows they are not serious about solving the farmers' problems. This is a betrayal."

Punia also urged people to support the farmers against what he called the oppressive actions of the Central and Punjab governments.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, condemned the Punjab government's action and said, "On one hand, the government is negotiating with the farmer organizations and on the other hand, it is arresting them."

A tense situation unfolded at the Shambhu Border when farmers were protesting, pressing on their various demands. Several farmer leaders were detained by the police on Tuesday at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Shambhu Border to restrict the farmers' movement further. Punjab Police also removed protesters from the site.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh asserted that the entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic. Speaking to ANI, SSP Singh highlighted that they did not use force as protesting farmers cooperated with them."

Farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu Border for a long time. Today, in the presence of Duty Magistrates, Police cleared the area after they were given proper warning. A few people showed a willingness to go home. So, they were sent home on a bus. In addition, the structures and vehicles here are being moved. The entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic," he said. (ANI)

