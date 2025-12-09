Gidderbaha (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced that he would contest from Gidderbaha assembly constituency.

The announcement was made on Monday after Sukhbir Badal inaugurated the party office in Gidderbaha.

According to the Shiromani Akali Dal press release, the SAD president made these announcements following intense pressure from party workers during the inauguration of the party office here. He also declared that people who had betrayed the party, including Hardeep Singh Dhillon, would never be taken back into the party fold.

According to the release, the SAD president also met party candidates contesting the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in this constituency. He said the Panchayati Raj elections were a litmus test for the party and urged the party rank and file to ensure that party candidates were elected with flying colours.

According to the release, Badal also attended the Malwa Public School's Foundation Day celebrations.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia's bail plea in an alleged money laundering case.

Additional Advocate General of Punjab and Haryana HC, Ferry Sofat, said that Majithia was arrested in connection with illicit fund transfers, and based on these transactions, the court dismissed his plea.

Majithia had cited prolonged custody and alleged a "political vendetta" to demand bail in the case.

"He was arrested on 25 June based on an SIT report of illicit fund transfers through various companies. Majithia's plea was that the proceedings and custody have been prolonged, and it is all a political vendetta. The court recognised the seriousness of the matter and rejected his petition today. Many shell companies were involved in money laundering. Funds were transferred into these companies from Cyprus, and based on all these arguments, the court dismissed his bail petition," Advocate Ferry Sofat told ANI.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau took the former Punjab minister into custody on June 25 in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following searches at his house in Amritsar. He was brought to Mohali the next day, and the court remanded him to the Vigilance Bureau for custody.

On July 8, during the hearing of his initial bail plea, the prosecutor stated that the submitted bail application contained specific errors, and the court directed that it be refiled.

Following his arrest, SAD leader Daljit S Cheema had criticised the security measures implemented by the Punjab government arrest and compared it to the Emergency.

He further alleged vendetta politics by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the State." This government wants to defame the Akali Dal leadership by spreading lies and false propaganda. This is vendetta politics," he said. (ANI)

