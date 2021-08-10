Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions prevailed on Tuesday at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani registered a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius. Karnal registered a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid weather conditions also prevailed in Gurgaon, which recorded a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

