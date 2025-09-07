Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Aravalli District Collector Prashasti Pareek participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event on Sunday and said that the purpose of this programme is to inspire people to adopt a fitness regimen, raise awareness about the environment, and promote the habit of cycling.

Speaking to ANI, the District Collector said, "Taking inspiration from PM's Fit India movement, we started the Sunday on Cycle from January 2025 in Modasa. Housewives above 50 years of age have joined us in this programme, and those who have never ridden a bicycle to date are also slowly joining us. The purpose of this program is to inspire people to adopt a fitness regimen, raise awareness about the environment, and promote the habit of cycling."

Moreover, the Mayor of Modasa, Neeraj Seth, also participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' programme. "The Sunday on Cycle was initiated by PM Modi, and under the guidance of the district collector, we started this program in January 2025 with five people; today, 45-50 people have joined us," he said to ANI.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle' in New Delhi today with the theme of 'Garv se Swadeshi'.On the theme, the Union Minister said, "'Sunday on Cycle' has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote 'Swadeshi,' goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through 'Sunday on Cycle.'"

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes.

The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres. (ANI)

