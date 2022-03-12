Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Friday said those who opened "Dera-like shops in the name of Guru to sell their followers' votes" and get bails and political benefits have been exposed after Punjab assembly election results.

His remarks came a day after AAP got a landslide in Punjab pushing its rivals BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal to the margins. The Congress, which was ruling the state, won 18 seats in the 117-member assembly.

"Those who opened Dera-like shops in the name of Guru to sell their followers' votes, get bails and political benefits are exposed after the results of the polls. The leaders of Punjab should learn from this. People should not take shelter in such people (Dera runners) who are accused in cases like rape and lodged in jail," Jakhar told ANI.

"People who do politics in the name of religion and facilitated sacrilege are politically destroyed today," he added.

Jakhar on Friday paid a visit to Shri Harmander Sahib in Amritsar.

"Offering 'Shukrana' at Shri Harmander Sahib - Could not help but think that by rubbishing the 'edict of the convict', Punjabis have shut a shop masquerading as religious Dera, where followers' votes were bartered away for monetary gains or liberty of the Dera head," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

