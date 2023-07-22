New Delhi, July 22: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 29.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met office said. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain in the city and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Delhi Rains Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Netizens Share Pictures and Videos.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent, it said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 97 at 9 am. Delhi Rains Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Netizens Share Pictures and Videos of #DelhiRains.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

