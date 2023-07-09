Delhiites woke up to a rainy Sunday as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital and NCR region. Pictures and videos of heavy downpours in the city also went viral on social media with #DelhiRains trending on Twitter. Soon, netizens too took to Twitter to share photos and clips of a rainy Sunday morning in the Delhi-NCR region. On Saturday too, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the national capital. Delhi Rains Forecast: Fresh Spell of Rain Drenches National Capital; Cloudy Sky With Moderate Rain Today, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

Visuals From Mayur Vihar Phase II Area

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from Mayur Vihar Phase II area pic.twitter.com/WVXuHMyR0E — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#DelhiRains

#DelhiRains

Heavy Rainfall in Gurugram

This much rainfall 🌧with loud thundering ⛈️ ⚡️recevied in the early 2 hrs of the day in Gurugram. More spells are coming... Locallized Waterlogging in most of the places.#Gurugram #delhirains @Indiametdept @indiametsky @SkymetWeather @times pic.twitter.com/5v8F4aTKXS — ROVIL BAMBORIA (@ROVIL55) July 9, 2023

Wet Delhi Rains

We Agree

So it’s early morning and it’s raining again. Only god knows, how worse the situation is going to be for Delhi #DelhiRains — Prateek Thakur (@PrateekgThakur) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)