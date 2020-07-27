Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Haryana police has decided that police officers up to the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before their superannuation, the state's DGP said here on Monday.

Earlier, there was provision of posting them in home ranges, which comprise of four to five districts, before retirement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that the facility has been extended with the objective to enable a retiring policeman have his/her choice of posting after years of dedicated service.

However, in the choice of posting just before retirement, the inspectors would not be posted as station house officer/in-charge of police post, he said, as per a statement.

The DGP further informed that it has also been decided that women police officers up to the rank of inspector may also be posted at the place of their choice, including their home district for one year during their pregnancy period.

“Maternity leave would not be counted for the said purpose. This benefit would be extended only during the birth of the first two children,” he said.

“As the police faces multiple challenges on a day-to-day basis, we keep reviewing the welfare schemes from time to time for the benefit of the personnel and their families,” he added.

