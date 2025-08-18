New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to quash an FIR filed under various provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and the IPC, against 9 persons in the Mohan Delkar abetment to suicide case, 2021.

The plea filed by the former MP's son was dismissed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai that upheld the Bombay HC's decision.

Mohan Delkar was the Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli who died in the year 2021, allegedly by suicide, as per the police officials.

The body of the 58-year-old leader was found in a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a post-mortem.

The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)

