New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's judgement that struck down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' saying that the order was unconstitutional and violative of secularism and fundamental rights, according to the petitioner's lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav.

Lawyer of petitioner Pradeep Kumar Yadav told ANI, "The Allahabad High Court order's implication has ended. The state is not bound to follow the compliance. When Honourable Supreme Court has stayed the order, the compliance has ended which means High Court's order will not be followed. The circumstances revert to what they were before March 22".

Highlighting the key points mentioned by the SC in its order, Yadav said, "Before putting stay on the order, firstly, it rejected the High Court's assertion that 'secular' education was not being imparted at the institution. Second, the Allahabad High Court had claimed that the order was 'unconstitutional', which Supreme Court denied. The Honourable Chief justice has also dictated in the order that the right to education, which is provided to children aged six to twelve years, is granted in the Madrasa"

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali welcomed the Supreme Court judgement.

"We welcome this judgement... In UP, about 17 lakh students are getting education under the Madrasa Board. Thousands of teachers and other staff are involved in it. It was a big question mark on their future that created a kind of distress in the people. After the Supreme Court stayed it today, people are happy. Today's development is a positive development. The judgement is historical," an AIMPLB member said.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Danish Azad said that they would study the decision of the SC and said that whatever guidelines we have received for Madrasa education, we will definitely try to work on them.

"We all will study the decision of the SC. And whatever guidelines we have received for Madarsa education, we will definitely try to work on them... 2017 onwards, our government has taken good steps for Madarsa education, to make it better in every way. We have worked to mainstream the students of a madarsa," the UP Minister said. (ANI)

