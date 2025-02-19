New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Government to issue a reminder to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories (UTs) to set up separate baby care facilities for women in public spaces.

The Court noted that the central government has already issued an advisory notification in this regard.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the advice for setting up baby care facilities ensures privacy and ease for mothers in discharging their duties.

"The advice made about, if acted upon by the State governments would go a long way in facilitating young mothers and infants so that their privacy is ensured at the time of feeding the infants. We find that the said advice which the Central government has issued is in accordance with the fundamental rights ensured under Articles 14 and 15(3) of the Constitution of India", the Court said.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

Thus, it directed the central government to issue the aforesaid advisory as a reminder to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs.

Further, the Court also directed State governments to ensure that sufficient space is reserved for setting up baby care facilities in buildings that are already under planning and construction in public places.

The Court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Maatr Sparsh, an Initiative by the Avyaan Foundation.

The petitioners sought separate private spaces for child care and feeding centres for mothers and women in general.

After issuing the directions, the Court proceeded to dispose of the plea. Advocates Neha Rastogi and Animesh Rastogi represented the petitioners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)