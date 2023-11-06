New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the names of three new judges for the appointment of apex court judges.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta has been recommended for elevation to the Centre for Supreme Court judges.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay High Court Allows Bursting of Firecrackers for Three Hours During Diwali Festival in View of Poor AQI.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant said Supreme Court has a huge backlog of cases and in view of the ever mounting pendency of cases, the workload of judges has increased considerably.

The Supreme Court of India has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and is presently functioning with 31 judges.

Also Read | School Holiday in Gurugram: Primary Schools Closed Till Further Orders Due to Rising Air Pollution in NCR.

"The Supreme Court has a huge backlog of cases. In view of the ever-mounting pendency of cases, the workload of judges has increased considerably. Bearing in mind the above, it has become necessary to ensure that the Court has full working judge strength, leaving no vacancy at any point of time. Bearing in mind the above, the Collegium has decided to fill up all the three existing vacancies by recommending names," the collegium said.

It further stated that the Collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

"Judgments authored by those falling in the zone of consideration for elevation to the Supreme Court were circulated among the members of the Collegium, well in advance, for a meaningful discussion on and assessment of their judicial acumen. The Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court has prepared a compilation of relevant background material to assist the Collegium," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)