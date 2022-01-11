New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wednesday seeking an independent inquiry into the Dharam Sansad hate speech case for allegedly inciting violence against the minority community.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter tomorrow.

A petition was filed by former High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban seeking the arrest and trial of the ones who made the hate speech and allegedly incited violence against the minority community at Haridwar Dharam Sansad conclave.

Earlier on Monday, the top court had agreed to hear the petition and assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner that it will be heard without delay.

During the mentioning of the plea, Sibal said that slogan of the country seems to be changed from 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'Shasatrameva Jayate'.

"We are living in very dangerous times where slogans in the country have changed from Satyamev Jayate to Shashtramev Jayate," Sibal told the apex court.

When the CJI also enquired from Sibal whether any inquiry into the case was already on, Sibal replied that the FIRs have been filed but no arrests have been made.

"This is in the State of Uttarakhand. No action will be taken without the intervention of the Court," Sibal added.

The CJI said, "Alright, we will take up the matter."

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The plea also highlighted a video that had gone viral where a police officer was seen acknowledging his allegiance to the offenders.

"Not only the inaction of the Police allows delivery of hate speeches with impunity but also shows that the Police authorities are in fact hand in glove with the perpetrators of communal hate," it added. (ANI)

