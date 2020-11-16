Surat, Nov 16 (PTI) With 141 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Surat district rose to 38,800 on Monday, while more than 200 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

One new death pushed the district's COVID-19 toll to 1,038, it said.

The number of recovered cases exceeded new ones in the south Gujarat district, with 206 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release.

Both Surat city and the rural parts of the district reported more recovered cases than new infections, it said.

As against 124 new cases, Surat reported 155 recovered patients. The rural parts recorded 17 new cases and 51 recoveries, the release said.

A Surat Municipal Corporation release said the city's recovery rate stood at 94.4 per cent with a total of 27,581 patients getting discharged so far.

A total of 13,700 people are under quarantine in the city, it said.

Among active cases in the city, 311 are hospitalised, the civic body said.

Out of these, 146 patients are admitted in two government hospitals in Surat city, the civic body said.

Bed occupancy rate in the two government hospitals -- Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital -- is 3.5 and 8.3 per cent, respectively, the SMC said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka reported seven new cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,147, the highest among nine talukas of the district, officials said.

Kamrej has also reported the highest number of fatalities at 89, they said.

