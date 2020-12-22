Surat, Dec 22 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat reported 160 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Tuesday, the state health department said.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 47,843, and the death toll to 1,123, said the department in a release.

Also, 146 patients recovered from the infection during the day and were discharged from hospitals, it said.

A total of 128 cases were recorded in Surat city, which also reported 127 recoveries.

In rural Surat, 32 new cases and 19 recoveries were reported, said the release.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Surat city stands at 95.41 per cent with a total of 34,172 patients getting discharged so far,the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as 11,247 people are quarantined in the city, while 236 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various city hospitals, the SMC said.

Out of the 236 hospitalised patients, 81 are admitted in two government hospitals -- civil hospital and SMIMER -- with bed occupancy rates of 2.4 and 3.4 per cent, respectively, said the civic body in a release.

Athwa locality in Surat city has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 6,851 followed by Katargam at 5,839 cases, it said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported the highest number of cases till now at 2,482 followed by Choryasi at 2,359, health officials said.

