Surat, Sep 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 21,401 on Tuesday after 289 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

Surat's toll rose to 818 with six more deaths, also the highest in the state that reported 14 fatalities in the last 24 hours, it said.

Two of the fresh deaths were reported in the city and four in the rural parts of the south Gujarat district, the department said.

The number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 17,546 with 251 more patients getting discharged, the department said in a release.

Out of the 289 new cases, 174 were reported in the city and 115 in the rural parts.

Also, out of the 251 recoveries, 168 were in the city and the remaining 83 in the rural parts.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), its health teams have so far surveyed 7.72 lakh people in the localities from where COVID-19 cases were reported.

The city's Katargam locality has reported the highest number of 3,125 cases so far, it said.

As many as 32,964 people are quarantined in the city and 5,546 in the rural parts of the district, officials said.

