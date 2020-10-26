Surat, Oct 26 (PTI) Surat reported228 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday, the highest in the state, which took its tally to 34,811, while the death toll increased by one to touch 1,008, an official said.

A total of 261 people, comprising 173 from city limits and 88 from the rural areas, were discharged during the day.

"Of the new cases, Surat city accounted for 164 while the rest were from the rural parts. The recovery rate in areas under Surat Municipal Corporation is now 92.6 per cent with 24,055 people having been discharged," he said.

The official said 20,219 people were quarantined and over 7.8 lakh had been surveyed in SMC areas where cases have been reported.

Athwa locality in the city reported the highest number of 35 cases on Monday, taking its overall count to 4,849.

The SMC said 450 patients are admitted in various city hospitals, including 139 in two government hospitals, against a bed capacity of 3,046.

In rural Surat, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kamrej taluka rose to 1,892, the highest among nine talukas, with 21 new cases.

It has witnessed 89 deaths so far, the highest among rural areas, while Umarpada is at the other end with 78 cases and one fatality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)