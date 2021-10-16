Lonavla (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi, Lonavla.

As per an official statement, Captain Pertin, who assumed command on October 11, has become the first Indian Navy Captain from Arunachal Pradesh and also to command an Indian Naval Hospital Ship.

"Surgeon Captain has done his MBBS from Government Medical College Kota, Rajasthan," the release said.

He has done his schooling from Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya and higher secondary from Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Arunachal Pradesh," it noted.

Captain Pertin tours of duty encompass several important assignments, prestigious courses and challenging tenures at sea, ashore and overseas. (ANI)

