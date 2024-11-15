New Delhi, November 15: Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumed command of the Naval Hospital at Visakhapatnam, INHS Kalyani on November 13. According to an official release, She has served onboard a Naval ship and on the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy.

The other appointments held by her include Commanding Officer INHS Kasturi, Fleet Medical Officer and Officer-in-Charge of Fleet Medical Centre at both the Eastern and Western Fleets, the release mentioned. In another development, 'Keel Laying' ceremony of the first of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Hindustan Shipyard, Limited, Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Keel Laying of First Fleet Support Ship for Indian Navy Held in Visakhapatnam.

"The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition in presence of Chairman & Managing Director, HSL and other senior officials from Indian Navy and HSL. Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships in Aug 2023. The ships are scheduled to be delivered to Indian Navy, commencing mid 2027," as per a Ministry of Defence release.

On induction, the Fleet Support Ships will bolster the 'Blue Water' capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of Fleet ships at sea. "The ships, with more than 40,000 Tons displacement will carry and deliver fuel, water, ammunition and stores enabling prolonged operations without returning to harbour, thus enhancing the Fleet's strategic reach and mobility," the release read. Eastern Naval Command Conducts Anti-hijack Exercise at Visakhapatnam Airport.

In secondary role, these ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief operations for evacuation of personnel in emergency situations and quick delivery of relief material at site during natural calamities. With indigenous design and sourcing of majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this shipbuilding project will boost the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and is in consonance with GoI initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Make for the World.

