Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The keel laying ceremony of the first of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Hindustan Shipyard, Limited, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition in the presence of the Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Shipyard, Limited (HSL) and other senior officials from Indian Navy and HSL.

On induction, the Fleet Support Ships will bolster the 'Blue Water' capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of Fleet ships at sea.

"The ships, with more than 40,000 Tons displacement will carry and deliver fuel, water, ammunition and stores enabling prolonged operations without returning to harbour, thus enhancing the Fleet's strategic reach and mobility," the release read.

In a secondary role, these ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief operations for evacuation of personnel in emergency situations and quick delivery of relief material at site during natural calamities.

With indigenous design and sourcing of the majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this shipbuilding project will boost the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and is in consonance with GoI initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Make for the World.

"The Fleet Support Ship, with 80 per cent indigenous content and 44,000 tons displacement, is the first of its kind. It will play a crucial role in replenishing the fleet at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, extending the Navy's operational capabilities and strategic reach," Defence PRO Vizag.

As per the Defence PRO Vizag, the project would generate employment to 169 lakh man-days over eight years to skilled workmen in the shipyard and also support 550 associated MSMEs, promoting India's self-reliance vision. (ANI)

