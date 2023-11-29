New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the Maharashtra government on a bail plea by advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih granted one more week to the state government after its counsel sought more time to file its response to Gadling's bail plea.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing again after two weeks.

On October 10, the apex court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on Galding's bail plea, challenging the high court order refusing him bail.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, on January 31, refused to grant bail to Gadling in the case.

The high court noted that prima facie, the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling was alleged to have aided the Maoists. As per the prosecution, he entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and others named in connection with the case and currently absconding.

The prosecution alleged that Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He was also alleged to have asked the Maoists to oppose the functioning of Surjagarh mines and instigated locals to join the movement.

Gadling was booked under various provisions of the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

