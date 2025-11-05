Patna (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): A day before the first phase of the Bihar elections, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday asserted that voters remember the 'jungle raj' and can see the developmental work done in the state, framing this year's election as a choice between good governance and corruption.

The BJP MP also emphasised that, for the first time, voters across Bihar have become vocal, as they can see the developmental work taking shape in the state's capital, Patna. Pal highlighted improvements in connectivity, including the development of expressways, highways, and four-lane roads across the state, Patna Airport's capacity to handle 1 crore passengers and the upcoming international airports in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, and Bihta.

"...Usually, only after the voting in the first phase of elections the chances of a political party's victory seemed possible. This is the first time when voters across Bihar are vocal. They can see the work in Bihar. If you speak about the state capital city of Patna, JP Ganga Path is called the Marine Drive of the state...There are expressways, highways, and four-lane roads in Bihar. Now, the Patna Airport is equipped to handle 1 crore passengers. International Airports are coming up in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Bihta. So, look at the connectivity today. There was no connectivity and possibilities in Bihar...People remember the 'jungle raj' here earlier, and on the other hand work has been done. These elections are about 'Sushasan' (good governance) vs 'Bhrashtachar' (corruption), 'Sushasan' vs 'Kushashan' (misgovernance)..." Pal told ANI.

He further criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly making negative remarks about Chhath Puja. He emphasised that Gandhi has no right to insult Hinduism, even if he does not believe in it.

"Akhilesh Yadav is a part of the INDI alliance. He doesn't have a single seat here... Rahul Gandhi is calling Chhath a drama. Why doesn't he criticise Christmas? He is the Leader of the Opposition. It's okay if he doesn't believe in Sanatan Dharma; he doesn't believe in Chhath. But he has no right to insult Hinduism..." added Pal.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the ruling NDA is going to form the government again in Bihar with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rajnath Singh said, "It's clear that the NDA is going to form the government here with a two-thirds majority. The people of Bihar have made up their minds, and they have made up their minds because of the way Nitish Kumar has accelerated development here over the last twenty years. If anyone can enhance Bihar's reputation not only across India but also internationally, it's the NDA government."

Singh criticised the previous RJD and Congress governments, alleging that there has always been a gap between their words and actions.

"Whether it was an RJD government or a Congress government, I've noticed a constant discrepancy between their words and actions. This discrepancy between their words and actions has created a crisis of trust, which every conscious citizen of Bihar is aware of. The NDA government will be formed here," he said.

The Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

