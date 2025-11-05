Fact Check: Did Navika Kumar Clean Amit Shah’s Shoes During Bihar Election Rally? Community Notes Reveals Truth Behind AI-Generated Viral Video

Patna, November 5: Did Times Network Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar really clean Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s shoes during a Bihar election rally? A video circulating on social media claims to show Kumar seated inside a car with Shah, who allegedly lifts his leg and instructs her to clean his shoes, saying, “Thik se saaf kro.” In the clip, Kumar appears to respond, “Ji Amit Ji,” and begins wiping his shoes with a cloth, while recording the interaction on camera. The video has gone viral, with many social media users presenting it as evidence of the incident.

The viral video has sparked outrage and widespread discussion, with nitezens sharing the clip across social media platforms. Many users have framed the video as a display of subservience by the journalist toward a senior political leader, claiming it exposes an inappropriate dynamic. Given the timing during the Bihar elections, the video has been widely circulated with provocative captions, fueling speculation about the role of journalists in political events. Did Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Say Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Viral Video Shows Navika Kumar Cleaning Amit Shah’s Shoes

Viral Video Shows Navika Kumar Allegedly Cleaning Amit Shah’s Shoes (Photo Credits: X/ @tuvter_AI)

Fact Check: Video of Navika Kumar Cleaning Amit Shah’s Shoes is AI-Generated

However, X Community Notes and independent fact-checkers have confirmed that the video is entirely AI-generated and fabricated. The clip uses deepfake technology to manipulate Kumar’s image and create a scenario that never occurred. There is no evidence linking the video to any real-life event involving Kumar or Amit Shah. Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform, Guaranteeing INR 3.5 Lakh per Month for a Registration Fee of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

AI-Generated Video Falsely Shows Navika Kumar With Amit Shah

This synthetic media is part of a growing trend of AI-generated deepfakes aimed at misrepresenting public figures, especially during elections. X’s Community Notes flagged the video, emphasising that such content violates platform policies against misinformation. Users are advised to critically assess viral videos, particularly those targeting journalists, and to rely on verified sources before sharing content.

