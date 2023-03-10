Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) A pigeon fitted with devices, with the police suspecting that the bird was being used for spying, will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination, police said.

The bird was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. Some fishermen found the pigeon perched on their trawler a few days ago. The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police at Paradip on Wednesday.

The decision to send the bird to CFSL was taken after the State Forensic Laboratory here failed to elicit any data from a tiny camera like machine and a microchip attached to its legs, the police said.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR said, “The words scribbled on the wings of the pigeon and the seized devices will be examined at CFSL, either in Kolkata or Hyderabad”.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 km off the coast of Konark around 11 days back.

