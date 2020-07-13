Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): The period of suspension of judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court was extended till July 19 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Monday, it has been decided to extend the period of suspension of work on account of "new phase of lockdown in Kolkata and constant increase in the containment zones and rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the city of Kolkata and its suburbs".

The order issued is in continuation of the earlier notification on July 9, through which the judicial and administrative works at the High Court were to remain suspended from July 10 to July 13.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 30,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases. These include 10,500 active cases and 18,581 cured and discharged patients. So far, 932 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

