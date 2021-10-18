Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday levelled allegations on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the murder of its youth wing leader in Uttar Dinajpur.

West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president of Uttar Dinajpur Mithun Ghosh was gunned down by TMC assailants at Itahar.

"Uttar Dinajpur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) VP Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC's handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master's orders would be taken to task when the tide turns. We won't forget Mithun Ghosh," tweeted Adhikari.

However, TMC refuted the allegations of the alleged killing of a BJP youth wing leader.

Refuting the allegations, TMC state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Why will TMC murder him (BJYM VP Mithun Ghosh)? We do not know what happened exactly but the police are investigating the matter. Suvendu Adhikari's allegation is baseless. BJP has inner clashes among themselves. Levelling allegations on TMC for the killing, BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues." (ANI)

