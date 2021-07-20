Tamluk, Jul 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, during a party meeting in Purba Midnapore, publicly advised the district police chief to refrain from doing something that would prompt his transfer to Kashmirs Anantnag or Baramulla.

Adhikari who is facing multiple police probes, including one related to alleged tarpaulin theft, asserted at a meeting held here on Monday that it would be wrong to assume that the BJP was weak as it has the central government by its side.

Citing the example of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was grilled by the CBI for his alleged involvement in chit fund cases, Adhikari said it would be best if police officers perform their functions with integrity and to carry out their duties without prejudice,

The senior BJP leader, in his message to the district Superintendent of Police Amarnath K, said, "Do not file fake cases. I have evidence to prove that they are fake. I will file public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into such allegations.

"Please do not do anything that would prompt your transfer to Kashmirs Anantnag or Baramulla."

The Nandigram MLA who narrowly defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in elections held recently, also said he has "details of all calls made to you by nephew (TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee), and added that if you have the state government to support you, we have the Central government by our side."

He hailed the NHRC report on Bengal's post-poll violence which had stated that the situation in Bengal is a manifestation of "law of the ruler" and not "rule of law".

The leader of opposition added that he would hold a mass agitation in the district on August 9 with one lakh people to protest against all malpractices in the state. PTI

