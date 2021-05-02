Haldia, May 2: Amid the counting for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's car was attacked by unknown miscreants in Haldia, source said. Besides Adhikari's convoy, vehicles of media professionals were also attacked. After the incident, the Rapid Action Force and QRT reached the spot, they added. The incident occurred after Adhikari took twitter to thank the people of Nandigram.

"My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat. Trinamool Congress also wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes in Nandigram AC 210 and postal ballots". West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Results: Suvendu Adhikari Thanks People for Their Love, Trust and Support for ‘Choosing Him As Their Representative From Nandigram’.

Earlier today, there were reports of Mamata winning from the Nandigram constituency. Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Watch Video of the Incident:

Nandigram witnessed a high voltage "Khela" (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls. The constituency had seen a direct contest between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. 'West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021 Show People Rejected BJP's Politics of Polarization'.

It may be added here that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. As the counting progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won 160 seats and is leading in 52 constituencies. The BJP has won 49 seats and is leading in 29 seats.

The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol. Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

