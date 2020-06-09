India News | SVP's Nursing Staff Calls off Strike over Salary Cuts After Demands Accepted

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): The nursing staff of SVP hospital who went on strike over the salary cuts has called off the strike for two days as their demands have been accepted.

"All our demands have been accepted. The strike has been called off for two days. If the demands are not met, the strike will be resumed two days later," Naresh Dhakad of SVP's nursing staff told ANI on Monday.

SVP hospital is run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 20,070 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat including 5,186 active cases, 13635 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 1249 deaths. (ANI)

