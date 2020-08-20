Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh expressed happiness over the city bagging the fourth rank in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

"It became possible to achieve this rank with the government's encouragement and public support," said Venkatesh.

The commissioner said that the modifications in the sanitisation programme according to the government guidelines helped in winning the award.

The municipal staff worked risking even their lives in this corona pandemic situation, he said.

"Vijayawada is being made a Plastic-Free City. In the wake of the coronavirus, mural paints are painted all over the city," said Venkatesh.

Venkatesh said that he and his team will work hard to get the first berth in next year's ranking. (ANI)

