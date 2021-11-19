Latur, Nov 19 (PTI) Latur city in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has been awarded GFC- 5 Star ranking in the Union government's Swachh Survekshan 2021 programme, mayor Vikrant Gojamunde said on Friday.

The city will be awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, he added.

The garbage free city (GFC) ranking is based on the area's compliance with protocol specified for each rating.

"In order to make the city garbage free, a processing project was set up along with decentralized waste segregation centres in four locations. A night cleaning campaign was started, and markets were cleaned every day. A plant which treats 4 lakh litres of waste water per day was also built," the mayor said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation has managed to achieve this feat with just 400 employees, Gojamunde added.

