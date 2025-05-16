New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Thursday protested against Turkiye for its open support to Pakistan during its recent tensions with India.

The SJM members were heading towards the Turkish embassy in Delhi's Chanakyapuri; however, police officials stopped them on their way.

Turkiye has been facing a lot of backlash from the citizens of India, and there has been a huge surge in tourists cancelling their trips to the country. This after it was widely reported that Turkiye had supported Pakistan during it conflict with India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Following the backlash against Turkiye in India, the Central government on Wednesday revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operates at multiple airports across India.

Similarly, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkiye, citing national security "considerations".

In a statement posted on X, JNU said, "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation."

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is holding an important discussion with business leaders in Delhi to decide whether the trade agreements with Turkiye and Azerbaijan should be "terminated."

CAIT chairperson and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal informed about the development and said, "Business leaders from across the country are gathering in Delhi. We (CAIT) will decide whether trade agreements with Turkiye and Azerbaijan should be terminated."

Khandelwal also said that the CAIT had written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, requesting that the codesharing agreement between our airline agencies, especially between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines, should be re-examined and cancelled.

This comes after CAIT, called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan amidst current hostilities. (ANI)

