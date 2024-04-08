Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Spiritual leader Swami Dipankar marked a milestone on Monday as his 'Bhiksha Yatra,' conceptualised with the aspiration of building a society that is free of caste divisions, has completed 500 days.

Commencing from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur the Yatra has traversed Western Uttar Pradesh through villages, towns, and cities, spreading the message of harmony, peace, and spiritual awakening. He was accompanied by disciples and devotees.

"For 500 days, we have walked the path of service and spirituality, transcending boundaries to embrace humanity's shared essence. As we celebrate this monumental milestone, let us remember that true devotion knows no caste, no creed, only the boundless love that unites us all," Swami Dipankar said.

Since its inception, Swami Dipankar's Bhiksha Yatra has embodied the essence of selflessness and devotion and symbolised the teachings of compassion and enlightenment.

Throughout the 500-day odyssey, Swami Dipankar held interactions with people from all walks of life and fostered a sense of kinship and understanding, transcending barriers and fostering a sense of collective consciousness.

The journey has witnessed numerous acts of kindness and generosity, as communities opened their doors and hearts to Swami Dipankar and his followers leaving an indelible mark from humble dwellings to grand temples.

With the Yatra reaching this monumental milestone, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of faith and devotion and continues to inspire many.

Swami Dipankar expressed his gratitude to all who have supported and took part in his Bhiksha Yatra and looked forward to continue his journey with renewed fervour and dedication.

Swami Dipankar was born in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and found guidance in Swami Brahmananda Saraswati's ashram, receiving education and initiation from his revered guru. (ANI)

