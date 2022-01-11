Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Swami Prasad Maurya, who on Tuesday resigned as minister in Yogi Adityanath government giving a jolt to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state, said that he will decide his next course of action after consulting his supporters.

"I have resigned from the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the government's attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youth, and traders. I have sent the letter to the Governor. I will consult with my supporters for a day or two, I will tell the number of people joining along with me after two days," Maurya told reporters.

"I am a politician, so I have to be in talks with some political party or the other. Which party would I go with, I will decide after consulting with my supporters," he added.

In his letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, who held portfolios of labour and social welfare, said he was resigning due to the state government "ignoring interests" of Dalits, backward sections, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he welcomed Maurya to the party.

"I welcome Swami Prasad Maurya, who struggled for social justice and equality in the state, and his supporters to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be a change in 2022," Yadav said.

Maurya said he kept bringing issues related to weaker sections to the government but it did not yield results."I kept bringing the issues to the notice of the government and the national leaders on the appropriate platform. I was heard, but it did not yield any result," he said.

Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC (Other Backward Class) community, had joined the BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party in 2016.

Elections for 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases.The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. (ANI)

