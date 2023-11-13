Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Condemning Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's post questioning Goddess Lakshmi having four hands, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi head priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that the time has come for his punishment and he will soon realise that he was wrong.

"The time has come for his punishment and Gods and Goddesses will punish him soon. Realisation will dawn upon him that he was wrong. Sanatan Dharma people should condemn him everywhere he goes," Satyendra Das told ANI on Monday.

Explaining the reason for Goddess Laxmi having four hands, the head priest said, "Laxmi is four-handed as she is from the dynasty of 'rakshas'."

Satyendra Das said that Swami Prasad Maurya is deaf and ignorant and there is no use of speaking to him.

"He is deaf. Whatever you say, it does not have any effect on him. He will be punished...Since he is ignorant, nothing can be said about him," he said.

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday expalined his post on 'X' saying that in real sense, 'Ghar ki Lakshmi' is our wife and that we must honour her.

The Samajwadi Party earlier in the day shared images, on his X handle, of him 'worshipping' his wife. In his social media post, he also questioned the birth of Goddess Lakshmi asking "How can Lakshmi be born with four hands?", a remark which drew flak from people.

Responding to it, he said as per our culture we must respect, worship and honour our wife.

"In the real sense, your wife is your 'Ghar ki Laxmi', as the manner in which she manages the household, worries about it and works towards its maintenance and prosperity - nobody else can do it...So, when she is the real 'Grih Laxmi', why the objection to worshipping her? So, as per the culture of our country 'Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devata'...as per our culture, we must respect, worship and honour our wife," Maurya said while speaking to ANI.

"While worshipping and honouring wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I say that every child born in every religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back. If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?" Swami Prasad said on X.

"If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in a true sense because she fulfils the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion," he added. (ANI)

