Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Manvendra Singh on Friday recognised Jal Shakti and Flood Control Minister Swatantra Dev Singh as the leader of the Upper House, an official said.

The session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is scheduled to start on Monday.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Lodged in Patiala Jail in 1988 Road Rage Case.

Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council Rajesh Singh informed about the recognition of Swatantra Dev Singh, the state BJP president, as the leader of the House.

The Legislative Council chairman also recognised Akshay Pratap Singh as the leader of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in the House, the official added.

Also Read | Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Launched in India at Rs 94,990.

Dinesh Sharma was the leader of the House in the previous government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Sharma was then the deputy chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)