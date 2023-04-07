New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): About 50 litres of acid was found in the open in a public toilet in Delhi's Daryaganj area after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal did a surprise inspection of the location.

The DCW chief sought an explanation from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and demanded action in the matter.

Informing about the incident in a tweet, Maliwal said, "You will also be shocked to see what was found during toilet inspection in Daryaganj last night. Found 50 litres #Acid lying in the open in a toilet in Central Delhi. Think how many lives could have been ruined. The police were called and the acid was seized. We will demand an answer from MCD and action will be taken against the culprits."

Last month, a woman and her son were left injured after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw acid on them in Delhi, informed police.

The incident happened in the Bharat Nagar area where the woman was standing with her son.

While the acid was thrown at the 36-year-old woman, drops of it also fell on her son, the police said.

The police suspected personal enmity as the reason for the crime. (ANI)

