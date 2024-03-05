Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Swati Mohan, Mars Launch System Chief Engineer, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on Tuesday shared her experience working on NASA's Mars Mission at an event here.

Around 200 students and science enthusiasts in Chennai gained interesting insights into space science when they were addressed by Mohan during the "Mars 2020: From Launch to Landing" an interactive event organised by the US Consulate General Chennai in association with Tamil Nadu Science & Technology Centre (TNSTC) at the Sky Theater on TNSTC premises here.

Also Read | Indian Army Doctors Give New Lease of Life to Eight-Year-Old Boy From Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Mohan shared her experience working on NASA's Mars Mission, a release here said.

She spoke in detail about the ever-growing space ties between the United States and India, the partnership between NASA and ISRO, and co-engineer interests on critical and emerging technology (iCET).

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Is the Better Cook, Says Wife Akshata Murty.

Tracing her South Indian roots, Mohan urged students, especially women, to take up space technology as their career.

"Diversity in our teams, especially women and under-represented minorities, is becoming increasingly important as we tackle the harder challenges in space exploration. With passion, purpose, and perseverance, we need you to help us dare mighty things together," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)