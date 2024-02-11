New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A single online portal on Indian women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Medicine (STEMM) was launched on Sunday which could help in policy-making to address the challenges of gender gap in sciences.

The "Science for Women- A Technology & Innovation (SWATI)" Portal is a complete interactive database and the first-of-its-kind in India which is developed, hosted and maintained by the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), an official statement said here.

This is a dynamically growing portal and the endeavour is to have data of all women scientists of the country available at a click of a button, NIPGR Director Subhra Chakraborty said.

The portal was launched by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Prof Ajay Kumar Sood at the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) here.

"Even in the 21st century, we still have a way to go to address gender parity in all sectors of life. Education is a great equalizer and access to it must be made available to women and girls across all streams," said Prof. Quarraisha Abdool Karim, President, The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

The event was organized with a view to focusing on the importance of "Science for Women & Women in Science" as well as emerging opportunities and inclusiveness of women in S&T endeavours.

The objectives of the SWATI portal include to scale up the effort exponentially to include each and every Indian woman in science, across all career stages and subjects, spanning both academia and the industry, enabling reliable and statistically significant long term research on the issues of equality, diversity and inclusivity in India.

