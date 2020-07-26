Chandigarh, July 26: Sweet shops in Punjab can remain open on Raksha Bandhan on August 3, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"Shops are not permitted to open in the state on account of the Sunday lockdown but the state government had received requests for sweet shops to be allowed to function on the eve of Raksha Bandhan which is on August 3 this year," said Captain Amarinder Singh during his #AskCaptain session.

He said his government decided to accept requests for the opening of sweet shops for the convenience of the people. He said that social distancing and other norms must be followed by all shop owners and others on both August 2 and August 3.

"There are no restrictions on inter-state buses as far as Punjab is concerned but other states might have imposed curbs," the Punjab CM said while commenting on the operation of inter-state buses on Raksha Bandhan festival.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 12,684, including 4,096 active cases. While 8,297 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 291.

