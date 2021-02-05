Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana and Switzerland have agreed to share their expertise in fields of tourism, dairying and skill development training, a state government statement said after Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner called on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

During the meeting, Ambassador Heckner praised the state government for providing a conducive atmosphere to entrepreneurs in the state and evinced interest in making further investment in Haryana, the statement said.

“Haryana and Switzerland have agreed to share their expertise in the fields of skill training, tourism and dairying besides exploring the possibilities of signing MoUs for the teacher-student and cultural exchange programmes to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Switzerland and India, particularly with Haryana,” the statement added.

During his meeting with Khattar, Heckner said Haryana is one of the five states in India where the Swiss companies, including Nestle, have established their businesses.

He said his country is looking forward to further expanding its business in Haryana in the times to come.

At present, 34 Swiss firms have set up base in Haryana, providing employment to about 16,600 people, he added.

The envoy said Haryana is a leading state in the country in many spheres.

The state has also performed well in terms of the “ease of doing business” as it has been ranked ahead of many other states in India on this count, he added.

Khattar told Heckner that Haryana has a unique locational advantage being adjacent to Delhi.

The chief minister said the state's economy is growing at a rapid pace.

The state government is offering adequate infrastructure, including electricity at cheaper rates, for industries to set up their units in Haryana.

Apart from this, the state government has given special emphasis on ensuring transparency in the allotment of land and approving building plans, he added.

He said besides being one of the largest food grains and milk producer states in India, Haryana is also giving special emphasis on providing skill training to youths to make them employable.

He said the country's first Skill University has been set up at village Dudhola in Palwal district.

He said as Switzerland has made remarkable progress in the field of skill development education, possibilities could be explored for educational institutions of Haryana and Switzerland entering into an agreement for imparting skill development training to the youths of the state.

Khattar further said Haryana has a number of Hotel Management Institutes and similar possibilities could be explored for imparting training to youths in the hotel industry.

He said during the last six years, special emphasis has been given on the use of Information Technology (IT) to ensure transparency in the delivery of various services to the people of the state.

Those present on this occasion included the CM's Chief Principal Secretary D S Dhesi and Principal Secretary V Umashankar besides Foreign Cooperation Department's Principal Secretary Yogendra Chaudhary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)