Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) A 4,000-kg sword that will adorn a 108-feet statue of Bengaluru's founder Kempegowda arrived here from Delhi on Monday.

The sword will be a part of the statue which will be installed at the international airport here.

State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck, his office said in a statement.

On the occasion, priests performed 'shakti puja' for the sword, it said.

