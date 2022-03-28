Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) In order to save lives on roads in Pune, Tactical Urbanism Trials (TUL) were launched at the Undri Chowk and Khadi Machine Chowk on the city's outskirts, an organisation said on Monday.

These trials are being conducted by the Save LIFE Foundation in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pune traffic police branch.

A release issued by Save Life Foundation said that these two black spots- Undri Chowk and Khadi Machine Chowk- had collectively witnessed over 90 road crashes between 2017 and 2019.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions that test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport (NMT) users, the Foundation said in a release.

Once the interventions are proven, the relevant government agencies are expected to make them permanent. Tactical Urbanism trials (TUL) at these two blackspots were done with the support of Mahindra and Mahindra.

The Pune trials include reclaiming spaces to create a wider, more continuous public realm, including safer walkways, traffic islands, pedestrian refuges and shorter, safer and more comfortable crossings. The other interventions include orienting and pre-informing users through wayfinding and signages and geometric correction through T junctions to streamline traffic.

Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Pune, said, "For pedestrian safety, Save LIFE Foundation and Pune Municipal Corporation are jointly working to improve the black spots in Pune. The purpose of this pilot Tactical Urbanism project at Undri Chowk, Pune is to make this intersection safer for both pedestrians and cyclists."

